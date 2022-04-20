Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $100,376,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.28.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.