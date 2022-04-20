Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 455,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,649. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

