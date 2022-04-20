WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002534 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.