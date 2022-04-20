WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMIGet Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,033,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,434,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

