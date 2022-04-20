WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,033,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,434,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.