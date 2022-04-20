Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 53658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

