Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 203.12 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 201.20 ($2.62). Approximately 795,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 912,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.20 ($2.58).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.05. The firm has a market cap of £550.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

