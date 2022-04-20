Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $233.79

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $233.79 or 0.00565376 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $35,285.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.80 or 0.07409071 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00039153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,227.31 or 0.99698500 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

