Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 7.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.31. 32,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,385,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

