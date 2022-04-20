WHALE (WHALE) Price Down 2.7% This Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $43.72 million and $712,730.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00013687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.08 or 0.07396779 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00040292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.65 or 0.99857925 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

