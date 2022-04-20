Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.37. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,575,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

