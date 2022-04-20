Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAB traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,951. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

