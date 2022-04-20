Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Down 27.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares fell 27.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.26. 857,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average session volume of 132,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$20.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

