Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.