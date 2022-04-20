Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of MHF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

