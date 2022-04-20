Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

IGI opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.