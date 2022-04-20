Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Stephens cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 19,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,603. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

