WeOwn (CHX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $67,306.00

WeOwn (CHX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 32% against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $67,306.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00104720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

CHX is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

