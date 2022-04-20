Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. 20,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,244. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

