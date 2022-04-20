Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,332. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,599,000 after buying an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.