Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Webster Financial stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,332. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,599,000 after buying an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.