Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.47

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.47 and last traded at $100.98, with a volume of 89529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average is $181.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wayfair by 17.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wayfair by 41.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 127.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.