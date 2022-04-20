WAX Hits Market Cap of $541.87 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. WAX has a total market cap of $541.87 million and $20.90 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,857,412,321 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967,802,932 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

