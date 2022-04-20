WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Critical Survey

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 9.11 -$573.46 million N/A N/A WaveDancer $15.03 million 5.55 -$1.13 million ($0.10) -48.10

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Full Truck Alliance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Full Truck Alliance and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 189.56%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance N/A N/A N/A WaveDancer -7.53% -15.98% -10.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats WaveDancer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. The company also provides guarantees, and technology development and other services. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

WaveDancer Company Profile (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides software solutions for government and commercial organizations. Its software solutions specialize in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security. The company's technology brings transactions, documentation, and authorizations together in web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability. It also offers software development, system modernizations, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.