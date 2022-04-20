Watsco (WSO.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%.

Shares of WSO.B opened at $301.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watsco has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

