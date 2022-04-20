Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.44. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 423 shares changing hands.

WDH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

