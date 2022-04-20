WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 2% Higher

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €50.10 ($53.87) and last traded at €50.00 ($53.76). 13,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.00 ($52.69).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.12 million and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

