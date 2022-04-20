Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.00. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

