Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 177,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,847. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.67.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
