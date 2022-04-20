Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 177,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,847. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.