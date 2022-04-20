Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $113.70 and a one year high of $131.51.

