Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $673,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

