Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $411,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,119,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded down $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,343,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $627.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

