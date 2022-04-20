Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,882 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.04. 206,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.