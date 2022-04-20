Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,657 shares.The stock last traded at $33.70 and had previously closed at $34.81.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

