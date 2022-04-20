Wagerr Reaches Market Cap of $4.62 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $1,868.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,822,762 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

