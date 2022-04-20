W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.11

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 28831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

