Vortex Defi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $10,680.22 and approximately $552.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.