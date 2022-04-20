Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives 80.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 78.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) stock remained flat at $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.32. Volvo Car AB has a 1 year low of 5.74 and a 1 year high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

