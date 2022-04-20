VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.56

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 843503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
VZIO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.
In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.