VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.56

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 843503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

VZIO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

