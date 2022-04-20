Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Up 5.6%

Vivesto AB (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivesto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

About Vivesto

Vivesto AB develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. The company offers Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

