Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

