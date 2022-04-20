Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.70. 5,017,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

