Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 7.4%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 321,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,735,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.