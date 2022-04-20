VIG Market Capitalization Achieves $701,180.88 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $701,180.88 and approximately $36.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,048,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

