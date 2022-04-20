Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Short Interest Update

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,791 shares of company stock valued at $128,695.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

RBOT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 5,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,443. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RBOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

