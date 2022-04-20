Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.93

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.93 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 57.70 ($0.75). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.75), with a volume of 871,395 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. The firm has a market cap of £199.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.