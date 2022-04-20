Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.93

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.93 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 57.70 ($0.75). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.75), with a volume of 871,395 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. The firm has a market cap of £199.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.
Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)
