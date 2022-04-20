Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,623 shares of company stock worth $13,527,514. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average is $221.88. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

