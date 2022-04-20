Venus 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.30 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.51 or 0.00025633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $127.92 million and approximately $25.30 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,999.19 or 0.99985712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001891 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

