VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.