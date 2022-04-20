Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 39,872 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.78.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

