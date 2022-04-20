Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 39,872 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.78.
About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.