Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$36.87 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.