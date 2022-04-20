Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is GenTrust LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Brightworth boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,476,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,388,000 after purchasing an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 313,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,448. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

